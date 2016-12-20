Dec 20 Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd

* Purchased in market 30 million shares of rp100 each in pt tunas ridean tbk at rp1,200 per share for rp36 billion

* Transaction is not expected to have a material effect on jc&c's net tangible assets or eps for fy ending 31 dec 2016

* Additional shares have increased jc&c's shareholding in pt tunas ridean tbk from 43.8% to 44.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: