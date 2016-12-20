Hyundai Motor denies media report on holding company structure
SEOUL, May 19 Hyundai Motor Co on Friday denied a media report that it is seeking to introduce a holding company structure.
Dec 20 Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd
* Purchased in market 30 million shares of rp100 each in pt tunas ridean tbk at rp1,200 per share for rp36 billion
* Transaction is not expected to have a material effect on jc&c's net tangible assets or eps for fy ending 31 dec 2016
* Additional shares have increased jc&c's shareholding in pt tunas ridean tbk from 43.8% to 44.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 19 Hyundai Motor Co on Friday denied a media report that it is seeking to introduce a holding company structure.
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.