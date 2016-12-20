Dec 20 Umw Holdings Bhd -

* Umw holdings bhd -agreement for acquisition by umwc of pnb's ordinary shares and cumulative redeemable preference shares in umwd for rgt 17.7 million

* Unit and umw development sdn bhd have entered into a share sale and purchase agreement with permodalan nasional berhad Source text (bit.ly/2h5yNfj) Further company coverage: