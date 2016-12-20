US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after steepest selloff in months
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.37 pct, Nasdaq 0.73 pct (Updates to close, adds commentary)
Dec 20 Binani Industries Ltd
* Says unit appointed advocate commissioner to take possession of properties mortgaged in favour of banks
* Says possession to be taken on or after Dec 26, 2016
* Says co looking into the matter; will take suitable legal remedies
* Says have been advised the action is illegal Source text: bit.ly/2h5t8pw Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.37 pct, Nasdaq 0.73 pct (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, May 18 Wall Street rebounded on Thursday from its biggest selloff in more than eight months with help from a move to loosen internet regulations and strong economic data.