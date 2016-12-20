BRIEF-Relevium provides update on financing and acquistion of Bioganix
* Relevium provides update on financing and acquistion of Bioganix
Dec 20 National Investments Fund Ltd
* Placing agent has agreed to place, on a best effort basis, up to 48 million shares at placing price of HK$0.113 per placing share
* Company and placing agent entered into placing agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Relevium provides update on financing and acquistion of Bioganix
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Billionaire investor William Ackman, who invested with casual dining company Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc last year, said on Thursday that the company's Chief Executive Officer Steve Ells is "outstanding."