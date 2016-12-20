BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):
* Has provisionally found that Diebold's acquisition of Wincor may reduce competition in the supply of customer-operated cashpoints in the UK
* Also issuing notice of possible remedies Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering