BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
Dec 20 Resolute Forest Products Inc
* SPPA provides for funding pension fund deficits on a going concern basis, rather than on a solvency basis
* Resolute Forest Products says gave notice to Quebec pension plan regulatory authorities to exit Quebec funding relief regulation with effect as of Dec 31, 2016
* Resolute Forest Products says beginning on Jan 1, 2017, co's pension plans in Quebec to be subject to Quebec's supplemental pension plans act, as amended Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2iaxLfE) Further company coverage:
* AT&T invests nearly $60 million over 3-year period to enhance local networks in Modesto area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: