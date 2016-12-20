Dec 20 FS Investment Corp

* FS Investment Corp says on December 15, unit entered into a revolving credit facility - SEC filing

* FS Investment says facility provides for a 5-year credit facility with 4-year revolving period, during which unit can to borrow advances up to $150 million

* FS Investment says credit facility has an accordion option that would permit parties to increase commitments by an additional $50 million to $200 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2hUZzoH) Further company coverage: