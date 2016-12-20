Dec 20 STV Group Plc :

* Agreement reached with trustees of company's defined benefits pension schemes for 1 Jan 2015 triennial actuarial funding valuations, recovery plans

* 2017 payment will total 8.6 mln stg with annual payments increasing at rate of 2 pct per annum over term of plan.

* Next triennial valuation will take place as at 1 January 2018

* Deficit on an actuarial basis was 129.9 mln stg on a pre tax basis at 30 November 2016 compared to 83.0 mln stg on a pre tax basis at previous settlement date of 31 March 2014

* An 11 year recovery plan has been agreed with monthly payments commencing in January 2017.