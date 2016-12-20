Dec 20 Sparebanken Møre :

* Enters loan agreement with Den Nordiske Investeringsbank for 500 million Norwegian crowns ($57.5 million)

* Loan to run for 5 years

* Proceeds aimed for environmental projects and projects to give more market power to small and medium businesses in region Source text for Eikon:

