BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 Sparebanken Møre :
* Enters loan agreement with Den Nordiske Investeringsbank for 500 million Norwegian crowns ($57.5 million)
* Loan to run for 5 years
* Proceeds aimed for environmental projects and projects to give more market power to small and medium businesses in region
($1 = 8.7003 Norwegian crowns)
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering