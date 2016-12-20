BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
Dec 20 Diebold Nixdorf Inc :
* Diebold Nixdorf - competition and markets authority in United Kingdom issues provisional findings in connection with Diebold Nixdorf combination
* "Process is expected to be completed during first half of 2017"
* Diebold Nixdorf - "is pleased that CMA has not called into question global transaction and integration of businesses outside United Kingdom" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AT&T invests nearly $60 million over 3-year period to enhance local networks in Modesto area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: