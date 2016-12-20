BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces withdrawal of common stock offering
Dec 20 Navistar International Corp
* Navistar International Corp says full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be higher than 2016
* Navistar International Corp says fiscal year end 2017 manufacturing cash is expected to be about $800 million
* Qtrly net loss $0.42 per share
* Qtrly net sales and revenues $ 2,063 million versus $ 2,488 million
* Full-Year 2017 revenues are expected to be similar to 2016-SEC filing
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $2.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Relevium provides update on financing and acquistion of Bioganix