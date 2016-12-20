BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 Capman Oyj :
* Capman plc confirms the final result of the exchange offer for Norvestia Oyj's shares and subscription rights and continues the subsequent offer period until January 9, 2017
* Shares of shareholders who have accepted offer together with Norvestia's shares owned by Capman represent about 90.6 per cent of Norvestia's shares and votes
* Capman will commence redemption proceedings as referred to in chapter 18 of securities market act to acquire remaining minority shares in Norvestia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering