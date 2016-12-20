BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces withdrawal of common stock offering
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering
Dec 20 Kempharm Inc
* Remain on target for a potential submission in 2018 of KP201/IR NDA
* Investigational new drug application for KP201/IR granted "fast track" designation by U.S. Food and Drug Administration
* Expects to initiate human clinical trials of KP201/IR in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Relevium provides update on financing and acquistion of Bioganix