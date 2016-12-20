Dec 20 Inter Cars SA :

* Krzysztof Oleksowicz, the management board member, sells c. 3.7 million of Inter Cars' shares to the Netherlands-based OK Automotive Investments B.V.

* Krzysztof Oleksowicz transfers 26.3 pct stake, priced at 280 zlotys ($65.70) per share, to cover new shares in its Dutch, affiliated unit's capital Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2617 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)