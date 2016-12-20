US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after steepest selloff in months
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.37 pct, Nasdaq 0.73 pct (Updates to close, adds commentary)
Dec 20 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd :
* Satin Creditcare Network Ltd says co to issue NCDs worth 150 million rupees through private placement Source text (bit.ly/2hms9yG) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.37 pct, Nasdaq 0.73 pct (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, May 18 Wall Street rebounded on Thursday from its biggest selloff in more than eight months with help from a move to loosen internet regulations and strong economic data.