BRIEF-Relevium provides update on financing and acquistion of Bioganix
* Relevium provides update on financing and acquistion of Bioganix
Dec 20 Citycon Oyj :
* Says decided on quarterly distribution
* Equity repayment of 0.0375 euro per share be distributed from invested unrestricted equity fund of company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Relevium provides update on financing and acquistion of Bioganix
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Billionaire investor William Ackman, who invested with casual dining company Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc last year, said on Thursday that the company's Chief Executive Officer Steve Ells is "outstanding."