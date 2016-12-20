BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties posts Q4 PATMI of $247.1 mln
* In FY18, GLP intends to and start US$2.2 billion of new developments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Wihlborgs Fastigheter Ab
* Says signs lease with city of Malmö
* Has signed nine-year lease with city of Malmö for further 1,700 m2 in Nora 11 property on Drottninggatan in Malmö
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In FY18, GLP intends to and start US$2.2 billion of new developments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance