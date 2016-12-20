Dec 20 Brookfield Property Partners Lp

* Brookfield Property Partners LP - announces renewal of normal course issuer bid for preferred shares

* Brookfield Property Partners-received approval for normal course issuer bid renewal to purchase upto 10 pct of co's outstanding Class AAA preference shares

* Brookfield Property Partners LP - period of normal course issuer bid will extend from December 22, 2016 to December 21, 2017