Dec 20 Pegasus Entertainment Holdings Ltd

* Controlling shareholder entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Anhuixinke New Materials Co., Ltd.

* Controlling shareholder Honour Grace to sell and Anhuixinke to purchase 776.1 million shares at HK$0.0025 for a total consideration of HK$194.2 million