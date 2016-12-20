PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 19
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 20 Mobilatervinning i Sverige AB :
* CEO Carl Kock decided to leave his position
* Robin Vestersten to take over as CEO for Mobilåtervinning i Sverige as of Dec. 21, 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Refers to issuance of USD500 million 3.00 pct credit enhanced notes due 2020