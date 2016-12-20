PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 19
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 20 QSC AG :
* Is completing its two-year cost-cutting programme at end of 2016. Cumulative savings have significantly exceeded figure of 20 million euros targeted for 2016
* Has now decided to recognize a one-off write-down of 13.9 million euros on this segment's goodwill and intangible assets in 2016 consolidated financial statements
* Will also be parting company with its subsidiary FTAPI Software GmbH in context of a management buyout. This will result in one-off write-downs of 1.5 million euros
* Decisions will not impact on full-year forecast for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Regulator concerned about reduced competition and innovation