PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 19
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 20 China All Access Holdings Ltd
* Board was aware of another report issued by Triam in response to clarification announcements
* Board denies allegations against group in second allegation report
* Board and senior management of company confirmed that they had not been contacted or interviewed by triam
* Allegations and comments in second allegation report contain allegations against group's business and financial operations which are untrue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Regulator concerned about reduced competition and innovation