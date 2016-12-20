PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 19
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 20 GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd
* GNE group entered Shanglin finance lease agreements
* Citic Financial leasing shall purchase from Nanjing GCL New Energy Shanglin Leased Assets
* Shanglin finance lease agreements at a consideration of RMB325 million
* GNE group entered into Urad finance lease agreements at a consideration of RMB320 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Regulator concerned about reduced competition and innovation