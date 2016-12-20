PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 19
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 20 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes a license agreement for the broadcasting on DKids Channel in the Middle East and North Africa of Vroomiz, two series distributed by Mondo TV
* DKids Channel is a pay-TV channel in the Middle East and North Africa
* The license provides for a three years duration starting from March 1, 2017 and the licensed languages are English and Arabic and the licensed rights are limited to pay-TV rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Refers to issuance of USD500 million 3.00 pct credit enhanced notes due 2020