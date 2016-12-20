BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters into HK$3.80 bln S&P Agreement
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
Dec 20 Pharmstandard :
* Says board decides to terminate public status of the company and apply for delisting from Moscow Exchange
* The final decision will be made by the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Jan. 30, 2017
* Earlier Pharmstandard said Augment Investment Limited acquired 100 pct stake in the company as a result of buy-out offer
* London Stock Exchange has delisted Pharmstandard's global depositary receipts (GDRs) as of Nov. 29 Source text - bit.ly/2hn3s5u
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
* Gordon Macleod, Ryman's deputy chief executive and CFO, will take over as chief executive