Dec 20 Pharmstandard

* Says board decides to terminate public status of the company and apply for delisting from Moscow Exchange

* The final decision will be made by the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Jan. 30, 2017

* Earlier Pharmstandard said Augment Investment Limited acquired 100 pct stake in the company as a result of buy-out offer

* London Stock Exchange has delisted Pharmstandard's global depositary receipts (GDRs) as of Nov. 29 Source text - bit.ly/2hn3s5u

