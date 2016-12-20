BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
Dec 20 Orascom Telecom Media And Technology Holding SAE :
* Announces sale of unit Middle East and North Africa Submarine Cable
* Executes sale of unit Middle East and North Africa Co Submarine Cable Systems with Network i2i, a unit of Bharti Airtel
* Board approves sale of unit Middle East and North Africa Co Submarine Cable Systems being 2.8 million nominal shares for US$90 million
* Aims to conclude sale of its unit Middle East and North Africa Submarine Cable by end of Q1 2017
* Intends to utilize proceeds of sale in operations of financial, the real estate and the logistics sectors
* Board approves acceptance of resignation of Naguib Sawiris as Managing Director, as of January 1, 2017
* Board approves appointment of Khalid Khairy Mahmoud El-Laithy as Chief Financial Officer, as of January 1, 2017
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 136.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 4.07 billion