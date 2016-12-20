Dec 20 Orascom Telecom Media And Technology Holding SAE :

* Announces sale of unit Middle East and North Africa Submarine Cable

* Executes sale of unit Middle East and North Africa Co Submarine Cable Systems with Network i2i, a unit of Bharti Airtel

* Board approves sale of unit Middle East and North Africa Co Submarine Cable Systems being 2.8 million nominal shares for US$90 million

* Aims to conclude sale of its unit Middle East and North Africa Submarine Cable by end of Q1 2017

* Intends to utilize proceeds of sale in operations of financial, the real estate and the logistics sectors

* Board approves acceptance of resignation of Naguib Sawiris as Managing Director, as of January 1, 2017

* Board approves acceptance of resignation of Naguib Sawiris as Managing Director, as of January 1, 2017

* Board approves appointment of Khalid Khairy Mahmoud El-Laithy as Chief Financial Officer, as of January 1, 2017