BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters into HK$3.80 bln S&P Agreement
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
Dec 20 Biofrontera AG :
* European Medicines Agency recommends indication expansion of ameluz for treatment of basal cell carcinoma
* Approval by European Commission expected in next few weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
* Gordon Macleod, Ryman's deputy chief executive and CFO, will take over as chief executive