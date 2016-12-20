UPDATE 1-Australian billboard firms scrap $545 mln takeover on regulator worries
* Regulator concerned about reduced competition and innovation
Dec 20 Larq SA :
* Its wholly-owned unit, Kinglet 7 Sp. z o.o., signs deal to sell 3.85 percent stake in Nextbike Polska SA for 2.5 million zlotys ($588,942.02) under PRE-IPO proceedings
* If until June 30, 2018 the IPO of Nextbike Polska does not go through, each investor has the right to resell the shares held by him in favor of Kinglet 7 at the indicated higher price per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2449 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement of a material capital raising by Mainstreambpo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: