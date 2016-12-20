BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties posts Q4 PATMI of $247.1 mln
* In FY18, GLP intends to and start US$2.2 billion of new developments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc :
* Arbuthnot Latham has reached an agreement to acquire 100 pct of Renaissance Asset Finance Limited from its founders
* Acquisition remains subject to regulatory approval and completion is therefore expected to take place early in Q2 of 2017
* Says consideration will be paid in four staged amounts, all of which will be in cash
* Says maximum amount payable for performance based payments is limited to no more than 6.5 mln stg
* Both consideration and refinancing of RAF's funding liabilities (about 66 mln stg) will be satisfied from group's current cash resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* In FY18, GLP intends to and start US$2.2 billion of new developments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance