BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties posts Q4 PATMI of $247.1 mln
* In FY18, GLP intends to and start US$2.2 billion of new developments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 FunctionX Inc
* Files for common stock offering of up to $15 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2hQAQoA) Further company coverage:
* In FY18, GLP intends to and start US$2.2 billion of new developments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance