BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties posts Q4 PATMI of $247.1 mln
* In FY18, GLP intends to and start US$2.2 billion of new developments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Echo Investment SA :
* First tranche of advance on FY 2016 dividend payment set at 284.8 million zlotys ($66.94 million) or 0.69 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2546 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In FY18, GLP intends to and start US$2.2 billion of new developments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance