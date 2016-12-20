PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 19
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 20 Piscines Desjoyaux Sa
* FY current operating income 7.3 million euros ($7.58 million) versus 4.5 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 82.7 million euros versus 71.1 million euros year ago
* FY net profit group share 4.8 million euros versus 2.6 million euros year ago
* The group expects growth in activity on both on the french market and international markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9636 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Refers to issuance of USD500 million 3.00 pct credit enhanced notes due 2020