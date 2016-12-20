PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 19
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 20 Fountaine Pajot SA :
* FY revenue 70.6 million euros ($73.35 million) versus 61.6 million euros year ago
* FY operating income 10.6 million euroa versus 7.3 million euros year ago
* FY net income 6.0 million euros versus 4.4 million euros year ago
* Approaches the year of 2017 with confidence, continuing the actions undertaken in 2015/16
* Will continue to recruit about 40 staff a year to support it's growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9625 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Refers to issuance of USD500 million 3.00 pct credit enhanced notes due 2020