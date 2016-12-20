Dec 20 Elica SpA :

* Says in Q4 2016 it will be necessary to write-down obsolete stock which overall will result in non-ordinary charges of 1.6 million euros ($1.66 million), previously not foreseen by the company

* Confirms 2016 performance objectives which estimate an increase in net revenue between 2.5 pct and 3.5 pct and normalised EBIT margin greater than 3 pct Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9625 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)