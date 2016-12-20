PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 19
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 20 Duc SA :
* Concludes agreement with Plukon Group to ensure financial sustainability and accelerate growth
* Acquisition by Aurelia investments o f Duc shares held by Verneuil participations, Financière Duc and CECAB
* Capital increase of 11 million euros ($11.44 million) reserved for Aurelia Investments, a subsidiary of Plukon
* At the end of the operations, Aurelia Investments will hold more than 97 pct of the capital of the Duc group.
* Take of all employees of the Duc group and guarantee, for a period of 4 years, of an average workforce of 802 employees on permanent contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9618 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Refers to issuance of USD500 million 3.00 pct credit enhanced notes due 2020