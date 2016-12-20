UPDATE 1-Australian billboard firms scrap $545 mln takeover on regulator worries
* Regulator concerned about reduced competition and innovation
Dec 20 Vivendi :
* Vivendi has today crossed the 20% and 25% thresholds of the Mediaset share capital
* Vivendi owns 25.75 pct of the Mediaset share capital and 26.77% of the voting rights as of December 20, 2016 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Regulator concerned about reduced competition and innovation
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement of a material capital raising by Mainstreambpo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: