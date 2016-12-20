Dec 20 Euro Cervantes SOCIMI SAU :

* Says formalizes purchase of 48.9 percent of the companies Unibail Rodamco Steam SLU and Proyectos Inmobiliarios Time Blue SLU, owners of the shopping center La Maquinista in Barcelona

* Says purchase is financed by 201.2 million euro ($209.2 million) loan due Dec. 2021, with yearly interest of 8.1 percent, signed with related entity New Tower Real Estate BV Source text: bit.ly/2ic0Ozv

