Dec 20 Nikkei:

* Morinaga & Co.'s overseas sales are expected to surpass 20 billion yen next fiscal year, up roughly 40 percent from the fiscal 2016 forecast - Nikkei

* Morinaga & Co.'s overseas sales are likely to account for about 10 percent of its total for the year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei