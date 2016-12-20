Dec 20 (Reuters) -
* S&P - S&P revises commonwealth of the Bahamas sovereign
credit outlook up to stable from negative; current rating is bb+
* S&P on Bahamas - Expect Bahamian GDP to grow by 0.3 pct in
2016, onback of 1.7 pct contraction in 2015, and grow 1.2 pct on
average over the next three years
* S&P on Bahamas says believes that lower growth trend will
challenge government's ability to meet fiscal projections,likely
resulting in rising debt
* S&P on Bahamas -outlook reflects view that expected
opening of baha mar, smaller tourism developments, steady stream
of tourists, will sustain growth
* S&P on Bahamas -lower-than-anticipated growth, in addition
to spending pressure following damage inflicted by hurricane
matthew will slow pace of fiscal consolidation
Source text for Eikon: