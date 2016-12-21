BRIEF-Exeled Holdings denies having discussions with acquirers
* Exeled Holdings Inc says announced that it is not engaged in nor has it had contact or discussions with any potential acquirer
Dec 20 International Business Machines Corp :
* Lotte announces agreement with IBM to leverage Watson for retail
NEW YORK, May 15 Major cyber security firms Symantec Corp and Kaspersky Lab said on Monday they were looking into clues that may connect the global "ransomware" attack known as WannaCry with programs previously attributed to North Korea.