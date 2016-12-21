Dec 21 A2 Milk Company Ltd

* revenue for first four months of 2017 financial year was nz$155.2 million

* ebitda was nz$35.5 million for first four months of 2017 financial year

* "company notes higher level of recent commentary and interest from shareholders relating to infant formula market"

* "confirms that, consistent with trends communicated at annual meeting, business continues to trade very strongly"