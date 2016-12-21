BRIEF-Autonation announces resignation of William Berman, CEO
* Autonation announces resignation of William "Bill" Berman, president and chief operating officer
Dec 21 Bega Cheese Ltd
* says is a key supplier to bellamy's and has been and continues to discuss supply arrangements and volume forecasts with them
* Response to bellamys announcement-bga.ax
* Performance food group company announces secondary offering of common stock