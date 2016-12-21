BRIEF-Adecoagro SA Q1 net income $6 mln
* Adecoagro SA - net income in 1Q17 stands at $6.0 million, $3.2 million higher than 1Q16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Boustead Plantations Bhd -
* Entered into a conditional share sale agreement with PDT for proposed disposal of Boustead Sedili shares for RGT 60 million Source text (bit.ly/2hYcPsK) Further company coverage:
* Liberty announces payment of semi-annual interest payment and additional distribution on 4.0% senior exchangeable debentures due 2029