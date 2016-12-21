BRIEF-Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
Dec 21 National Australia Bank Ltd -
* Issue of JPY10 billion subordinated notes
* Will today issue JPY 10 billion subordinated notes due 2026
* Issue of subordinated notes by issuer will not have a material impact on issuer's financial position.
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results