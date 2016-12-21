BRIEF-Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Gimv Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen Nv :
* Diagnostics company Multiplicom to be acquired by Agilent Technologies Source text: bit.ly/2idPzq6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results