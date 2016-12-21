Dec 21 (Reuters) -

* Swiss Competition Commission (comco) says has closed its investigation related to the Swiss franc LIBOR benchmark with an amicable settlement and imposes total fines of approximately chf 33.9 million

* COMCO REACHED THE CONCLUSION JPMORGAN AND ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND (RBS) OPERATED, BETWEEN MARCH 2008 AND JULY 2009, A BILATERAL CARTEL WITH THE AIM OF INFLUENCING THE SWISS FRANC LIBOR BENCHMARK

* COMCO SAYS JPMORGAN WAS FINED CHF 33.873 MILLION AFTER RECEIVING A REDUCTION OF ITS FINE FOR THE COOPERATION IN THE INVESTIGATION UNDER THE LENIENCY PROGRAMME

* COMCO SAYS RBS RECEIVED FULL IMMUNITY FOR REVEALING THE EXISTENCE OF THE CARTEL TO THE COMCO

* COMCO SAYS DECIDED TO DISCONTINUE THE PROCEDURE AGAINST THE TWO SWISS INTERDEALER/CASH BROKER COSMOREX AND GOTTEX

* COMCO SAYS DECISION CAN BE APPEALED TO THE FEDERAL ADMINISTRATIVE COURT