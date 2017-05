Dec 20 Flagstar Bancorp Inc :

* Flagstar Bancorp -office of comptroller of currency terminated its consent order with Flagstar Bank, FSB, a subsidiary of company

* Flagstar Bancorp Inc says effective date of termination was December 19, 2016

* Flagstar Bancorp -lifting of consent order signifies that OCC has determined that bank has met all of consent order requirements