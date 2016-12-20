Dec 20 Bb&T Corp

* Branch Banking And Trust Co has entered into consent order with federal deposit insurance corporation and north carolina commissioner of banks

* "No criminal activity has been identified as result of such deficiencies, and no financial penalty was levied"

* Says has already taken significant steps towards improvement of its bank secrecy act/anti-money laundering program

* Order calls for corrective actions and enhancements to address certain internal control deficiencies

* Anticipates entering into a similar regulatory order with board of governors of Federal Reserve system in near future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: