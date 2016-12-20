Dec 20 Bb&T Corp

* Says announced a $200 million increase to its 2016-2017 common stock repurchases

* Expects to implement additional $200 million in repurchases through an accelerated share repurchase agreement prior to end of 2016

* Board approved increase in share repurchase following receipt of a non-objection from board of governors of federal reserve system

* Says under terms of accelerated share repurchase agreement, repurchases will commence in 2016 and are expected to be completed in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: