Dec 21 Touchcorp Ltd :

* Touchcorp ltd - revenue for year is expected to be in range of $36m to $38m

* Profit before tax for the year is expected to be within range of $14m to $16m

* Board of Touchcorp is confident it will be in a position to appoint a new CEO during Q1 of 2017